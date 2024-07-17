News

Retro game emulator ‘Delta’ arrives on iPad

By Samantha Wiley
Delta

The hit emulator for retro game enthusiasts on the iPhone, Game emulator Delta, is now accessible for the iPad with the version 1.6 update.

Delta gained massive popularity since it made its debut. The emulator is constantly ranking in the Top Charts in the App Store, with gamers downloading the app to play retro games from the N64, SNES, NES, Game Boy, Nintendo DS, and Game Boy Advance. With v1.6 update, iPad support is now available with a larger screen and full-screen mode, with support for external controllers and the addition of new skins.

Delta

Riley Testut, developer, expounds that the iPad version of Delta wasn’t a priority, since the initial aim was to limit the launch of the emulator to the EU. With the change of regulations, Apple allowed emulators of retro games on the App Store and thus, Delta became available as a free-to-download app for other countries including the United States.

