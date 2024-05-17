News

RetroArch game emulator arrives on Apple TV and iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
RetroArch Game

Popular retro game emulator RetroArch is set to arrive on Apple TV and iPhone.

A bunch of emulators have sprung up on the App Store since Apple’s decision to allow them. RetroArch is the latest app to come to the platform- it’s a multi-support emulator software that allows Commodore, Atari, Neo Geo Pocket, NEC PC Engine, Virtual Boy, SNES, NES, Game Boy, Nintendo DS, Sony, and Sega game systems. RetroArch has been available on Mac and PC and is now moving to smartphones. It’s worth noting that the emulator is the first to support Apple TV and MFi controllers for playing on a large screen.

RetroArch is open source and available to download for free on the App Store. It does not have ads and supports RetroAchievements, AI translations, rewind, fast forward, custom overlays, cheats, and save states, among others. Those interested can download the app today.

