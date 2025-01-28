Revamped Camera design for the iOS 19 circulating online

Rumors are circulating that a revamped Camera app based on visionOS will be implemented on the iOS 19 update, as shared in a video made by host Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech, a YouTube Channel.

Prosser got a video of the supposed new app for the Camera and chose to share his version of the images to shield the sources he got them from. The photos show that the app will acquire a translucent menu with a variety of controls for the camera and provide a similar look to the interface of the visionOS that the Apple Vision Pro has.

The controls are divided into video and photo classifications with an option to record spatial video, activate a timer for taking a picture, and will come with controls on top of the screen for frame rate and video resolution. These changes might also occur for other iOS 19 apps and interfaces, with the translucent design applied to widgets on the Home Screen.