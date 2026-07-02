Apple Watch

Revamped Design for Apple Watch Releasing Next Year

By Samantha Wiley
Revamped Design for Apple Watch Releasing Next Year

The design of the Apple Watch is expected to have a significant change in design for next year’s models, featuring a new connecting band system. Rumors about an Apple Watch X surfaced in the past, suggesting it would feature an all-new design.


The 10th anniversary Apple Watch was rumored to have a microLED display, a new attachment system for the magnetic band, and a thinner case, but none of these claims were made a reality. The Apple Watch Series 10 had the same band system.

Revamped Design for Apple Watch Releasing Next Year

Apple will be releasing the Apple Watch Series 12 this year with no expected changes in design, using the same design that was used by the Apple Watch Series 10 2 years ago, with a larger display, a back made of metal that can fold the antenna into the housing of the watch, and a thinner case.


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