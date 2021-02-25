Revamped Equality Act gets a thumbs up from Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently tweeted his approval on the upcoming Equality Act in the US House of Representatives, asking the Congress to ‘get it done’.

The Equality Act amends existing civil rights laws and bans discrimination in the LGBTQ community across American life. Right now there are protective measures for sexual orientation and gender identity discrimination but only in some states. The bill will then extend Fair Housing and Civil Rights to the LGBTQ community in all US states.

The Equality Act reflects in law the fact that every person deserves dignity & respect, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity—at work, at home and in the public square. We strongly support its passage, and we encourage Congress to come together and get it done. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) February 23, 2021

Tim Cook, Apple CEO is a vocal supporter of LGBTQ rights and has sent many tweets and spoken in interviews to stop discrimination of gender, sexual orientation and race. The Equality Act recently resurfaced after it was introduced in 2015. During the time, Apple released a statement of support, saying how the company believes in equal treatment, regardless of ‘who they love, how they worship and what they look like’.