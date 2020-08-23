Revamped maps app testing in Ireland and UK underway

Apple has officially begun testing its new Maps app in Ireland and the UK.

During this time, the new version may not be available for all users in the region. The first time we’ve heard about the ‘new and improved’ Maps was in the WWDC 2020 event, It was announced that the countries that will be getting it first include Canada, the UK and Ireland after the US.

The revamped app will feature graphical improvements such as greater details on parks, buildings, parking lots, roads, airports and more. To map them, Apple has employed in-house vehicles with cameras and LiDAR sensors to map out the data.

The Cupertino-based company focused on providing the revamped Maps app in the United States. It took more than a year to complete the overhaul, with it concluding in January this year to cover the Central and Southeast regions.

UK and Ireland residents may update their Maps app to the latest version and try to see if it’s available to them.