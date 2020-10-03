Revamped Maps rolls out in Ireland and UK

The reworked version of Apple Maps has been expanding steadily over since last year, and today the feature is now live in United Kingdom and Ireland.

The updated version of Apple Maps offers a more in-depth view of landmarks such as malls, parks, buildings and roads, more accurate navigation and better experience overall.

The ‘Look Around’ feature is also available for Ireland and UK users, which gives them street-level views that’s similar to Google Street View. This was first introduced in iOS 13 to a number of areas but has since expanded. Dublin, Edinburgh and London will have this feature first.

The Cupertino-based company has been testing its Ireland and UK maps since August after completing its US rollout in January. Revamped maps work well with Apple’s new feature, ‘Guides’ which offers places people can visit in a particular city. In London, users will be able to get EV routes and cycling directions.