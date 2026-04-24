Revamped Siri Confirmed to be Released This Year By Google

Google has made comments about its partnership with Apple, solidifying that Gemini will be powering the new, revamped version of Siri, releasing later this year. Thomas Kurian, chief of Google Cloud, talked about their partnership with Apple during this year’s Google Cloud Next.

Apple said last year that Siri is receiving an update sometime this year, but no specific timeline was provided. Apple Intelligence was rumored to be released in the Spring of this year, but encountered issues. Siri, powered by Gemini, will be able to run on Google servers and use Private Cloud Compute.

Apple has requested Google to check on setting up servers in Google Data centers to get Siri running, as the company is expecting more cloud usage when the revamped personalized version of Siri is released. Apple is widely expected to unveil iOS 27 at this year’s WWDC on June 8.