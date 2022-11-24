Riot breaks out at Foxconn iPhone factory

A worker’s riot recently broke out at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou, China over poor conditions.

Hundreds of plant employees have complained about the working conditions and pay, and footage of the event is being posted online and on social media. The Foxconn workers clashed with the police, and videos show how tear gas and fire extinguishers were used as weapons during the conflict.

Foxconn workers complained about not getting fed during the lockdown, and how the government’s ‘closed-loop production’ doesn’t work for the people who work and live on-site. It’s believed that the unrest was triggered by a delayed bonus, which Foxconn denied.

More riots broken out at Foxconn factory in communist #china's Zhengzhou. Violence clashes escalated by both CCP & chinese rioters, tear gas grenades were fired as chinese rioters returned hostiles w/ fire distinguisher. pic.twitter.com/5OU7dXAiiE — Northrop Gundam ∀🦅⚔️ (@GundamNorthrop) November 23, 2022

The footage has long since been deleted on Kuaishou, a Chinese social media platform.

A Foxconn spokesperson mentioned that the company will cooperate with the government and employees and prevent further violence. Apple has not yet made any statements regarding the iPhone factory riot or addressed it in a press release or social media post.