Roadside assistance now available in the UK

Roadside Assistance, a feature that lets iPhone users call for help even when in a dead cellular spot, has branched out to the United Kingdom. This launched in September 2023 with a satellite that gave way for drivers in an area with no cellular connection to call for help with their vehicle issue, launching first in the United States and then eventually expanding to the United Kingdom. You need to have the iPhone 14 or a more recent model to be able to utilize this feature.

The user needs to follow a set of instructions to access the satellite. A questionnaire will be sent that will ask what the problem is, then the satellite will send information from the user’s iPhone regarding his whereabouts to a branch that provides services for your vehicle trouble. In the UK, you need to have the iOS 17 or higher to access the service, with the first 2 years being free upon activation of the iPhone, and any applicable fees will still need to be paid to Green Flag.