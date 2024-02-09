Roblox CEO hints at Vision Pro app

Roblox’s CEO hinted at the possibility of a Vision Pro app for the game.

Advertisements

In the company’s quarterly earnings call, the CEO said that the game might expand to virtual space, particularly the Apple Vision Pro to bring ‘Roblox everywhere.’ This was a topic discussed during the earnings call and the first hints at a direction towards VR platforms. Currently, the game is available on the PlayStation VR and Oculus Quest, but not on other hardware. However, the general sentiment is that it will eventually arrive on the platform.

In an interview with Goldman Sachs analyst, Roblox said that their vision for immersive communication and 3D connection can be highlighted with the Vision Pro, and that their game should be on consoles, VR headsets, computers, phones, and tablets. The company said Vision Pro is an ‘interesting candidate’, and the possibility of a Roblox app for the headset could be on the horizon.