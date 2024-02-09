News

Roblox CEO hints at Vision Pro app

By Samantha Wiley
Roblox

Roblox’s CEO hinted at the possibility of a Vision Pro app for the game.

Advertisements

In the company’s quarterly earnings call, the CEO said that the game might expand to virtual space, particularly the Apple Vision Pro to bring ‘Roblox everywhere.’ This was a topic discussed during the earnings call and the first hints at a direction towards VR platforms. Currently, the game is available on the PlayStation VR and Oculus Quest, but not on other hardware. However, the general sentiment is that it will eventually arrive on the platform.

Roblox

In an interview with Goldman Sachs analyst, Roblox said that their vision for immersive communication and 3D connection can be highlighted with the Vision Pro, and that their game should be on consoles, VR headsets, computers, phones, and tablets. The company said Vision Pro is an ‘interesting candidate’, and the possibility of a Roblox app for the headset could be on the horizon.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro
The 2023 M3 Pro MacBook Pro is $200 Off
1 Min Read
Google Gemini
Google Gemini arrives on iPhone
1 Min Read
iPhone SE
Upcoming iPhone SE may have a new design
1 Min Read
Govee Smart Space Heater
The Govee Smart Space Electric Heater is Nearly 50% Off
1 Min Read
Apple Music
New Apple Music Superbowl ad goes online
1 Min Read
iTunes
Recategorized iTunes for Windows launches
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 188 released
1 Min Read
Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router
Grab Amazon’s Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router 3 Pack at 60% Off
1 Min Read
OLED iPad Pro
Upcoming OLED iPad Pro not severely priced
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
US Government puts out Apple Vision Pro PSA
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Apple TV+ scores new Lily Gladstone Sundance film
1 Min Read
BLUEAIR Air Purifier
Get the BLUEAIR Air Purifier at 50% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?