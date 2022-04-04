Roblox, Koch Group and others file court briefings in support for Apple

Several groups and companies have shown their support for Apple in the Apple versus Epic lawsuit.

‘Friend of the court’ briefings from Koch Group, game developer Roblox and other organizations were submitted before the March 31 deadline. Similarly, the Department of Justice, several US states as well as Microsoft sent in filings to show their support for Epic.

Bloomberg mentioned that the briefs were sent by notable organizations such as the Washington Legal Foundation, the Computer and Communications Industry Association, the ACT-App Association and more. Reuters added that online game platform Roblox also sent in their briefs to support Apple and against Epic’s claims that the App Store is anticompetitive.

Roblox mentioned in the filing that the Cupertino-based company’s approval and review of apps enhance security and safety, and provide the app greater legitimacy in users’ eyes.

The original ruling versus Epic is still ongoing but hearings are not expected to resume until next year.