RoboCop: Rogue City to make a macOS debut on April 30

By Samantha Wiley
RoboCop: Rogue City

RoboCop: Rogue City developers recently said that the game will debut on the macOS App Store soon.

The game is based on the RoboCop films and was announced during last year’s WWDC 2024. It’s a first-person shooter game with players tasked in cleaning Old Detroit of crimes. Alex Murphy is the protagonist, a robotic human cop, and the game offers an original story, bridging the gap between the second and third film iteration. Nacon has an official Mac trailer video on YouTube, with the video just under a minute in length.

RoboCop: Rogue City

Players can take action against crime through various ways, including firefights, taking down criminals, and interrogating suspects. He can also use his signature Auto-9 pistol as well as cybernetic abilities. RoboCop: Rogue City initially released on November 2023 for the Xbox Series S and X, Windows, and the PlayStation 5. Preordering is available to the tune of $69.99.

