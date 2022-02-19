Rock a Triple 4K Monitor Setup with the Plugable 12-in-1 Dock, Now $121 Off

How awesome would it be if you could have a triple 4K monitor setup for work, entertainment or gaming purposes? Now you can, courtesy of the Plugable 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock. Today, it’s down to just $229 from its original price of $350 on Amazon. Just clip the on-page coupon and the discounted price appears on checkout.

Plugable’s accessory does more than just allow you to get up to three 4K monitors at once. It has an ethernet for wired internet connection, an audio jack, six USB 3.0 ports and a USB-C PD for 60w of charging.

The 12 in 1 USB-C docking station is fully compatible with Windows and Mac and simplifies most computer setups in a flash. It also solves the issue of your computer only supporting a single display, thereby unlocking the machine’s full potential.

This ultra-useful dock station is a must-have for those who want flexibility at a third of the cost. Get the Plugable 12-in-1 USB Docking Station today!