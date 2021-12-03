Rocket League sideswipe arrives on iOS

Car soccer game ‘Rocket League’ is set to arrive on iOS after years as a PC exclusive.

Rocket League: Sideswipe is the mobile version of the game Rocket League. It takes on the original gameplay concept while making the control scheme much simpler for smaller screens. Also, Sideswipe takes a side-on approach instead of the original 3D theme.

Game developer Psyonix has been rolling out the game per region, and as of November has made it available to everyone who has an iOS device. It’s free to download and play and requires iPadOS or iOS 11.0 or later. Bluetooth controllers are supported alongside the default touchscreen controls.

Rocket League loosely follows the rules of soccer, and instead of people, users control cars. These vehicles can be customized to a degree, and unlockable additions are earnable as well. Paying a preset fee unlocks Rocket Pass for greater customization options. There’s also a global leaderboard and several multiplayer modes.