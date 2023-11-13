Roguelike game ‘Hades’ coming to iOS via Netflix

Roguelike dungeon crawler game ‘Hades’ will be available to play on iOS in 2024 through the Netflix gaming service.

Hades is a hugely popular indie game in the action roleplaying genre. You play as Zagreus, Hades’ son who wants to escape the Underworld. Along the way are familiar Olympic faces, including Hera, Apollo, Cerberus, and more. Supergiant Games is the developer and the game is currently available on Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation Store, and Microsoft Store.

Netflix announced the inclusion during its Geeked Week 23, alongside other notable titles Death’s Door and Braid Anniversary Edition. Netflix subscribers will be able to play it for free when it becomes available on compatible iOS devices. Supergiant Games said that the game should run on iOS 16 or newer, but full requirements will be outlined soon.

The iOS variant will feature Bluetooth game controller support and customizable touch controls. An Android version may come later.