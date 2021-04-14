Roku launches new remote with dedicated Apple TV+ button

Roku has launched a new remote which sees new dedicated button additions for Apple TV+, Disney+ and Hulu. The company has also outed a new OS that now supports AirPlay 2 and HomeKit for devices that have it.

Roku unveiled a slew of new products in both software and hardware aspects. For one, the Roku Voice Remote Pro and the Roku Express 4K now have remotes that have dedicated buttons for streaming services at the bottom, which allows users to open the app they want without having to manually navigate the set top box.

Bloomberg estimated that Roku charged companies like Apple $1 per button on devices sold to have a dedicated button.

The Roku Express 4K is a set top box with 4-core processors, dual band WiFi and storage space for $39.99. The device comes with a remote with voice capabilities.

Roku OS 10 was recently launched and adds HomeKit and AirPlay 2 to supported devices. Users can download the update today.