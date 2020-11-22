Roku’s audio system and streaming media player is now just $99

When it comes to value the Roku Streambar is a strong contender. It’s a streaming media player and speaker in one robust device, and the package includes a Roku Voice Remote that unlocks more functionalities.

Today, the 2020 model of the Roku Streambar is down to just $99 from its original price of $129.99. That’s a 24% savings or roughly $30 for something that you’ll use everyday.

The Streambarworks with Apple devices and AirPlay, putting out a max 4K streaming video with HDR technology. Inside are four speakers that produce pure and clean sound via Dolby Audio. Sound settings give you the ability to lower sounds during commercials, boost voice and for night bingeing so you won’t wake the neighbors.

The included Roku Remote does it all- adjust the TV’s volume, power it on or control Roku streaming via voice, among others. Making it work is just a matter of plugging it in and connecting it to the internet.

