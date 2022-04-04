Rovio Re-Releases Classic ‘Angry Birds’ game for modern devices

Game developer Rovio will be creating a faithful remaster of its classic bird-slinging game ‘Angry Birds’.

‘Rovio Classics: Angry Birds’ will have the same stages and gameplay as the original, which launched in 2012. On the App Store, the app will cost 99 cents and will include all 390 levels, plus the ‘Mighty Eagle’ add-on. It’s worth noting that there won’t be any in-app purchases or ads.

The remaster is said to be re-built from the ground up in order to retain the feel and sound of the classic while meeting modern device requirements and higher resolution screens. The original Angry Birds game debuted in 2009 and took the top spot for years in App Store charts.

‘Rovio Classics: Angry Birds’ is not the same game as ‘Angry Birds: Reloaded’ as the latter is an entirely new game with challenge modes and featuring movie characters.

There’s no exact date announced for the game’s release.