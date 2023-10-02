Rumors about Apple Pencil 3 having changeable tips surface

A recent leak on social media claims that the next Apple Pencil will have interchangeable tips that can be attached via magnets.

X user ‘Majin Bu’ revealed that the next Apple Pencil, dubbed ‘Pencil 3’ will have interchangeable magnetic tips for painting, technical drawing, and drawing. The leaker included an illustration of the changeable tips for good measure. The use of magnets make the feature more convenient compared to previous versions.

Majin Bu’s leaks have a solid foundation, as prior patent applications refer to a stylus that can change its nib to match the user’s needs. The nib can have sensors according to their capabilities, which might include a color change when the tip touches an object or substance.

The Apple Pencil 1 and 2 have nibs that can be replaced over time due to user wear and tear. The second-generation model was released in 2018 while the original was launched in 2015.