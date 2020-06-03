The new Apple Pencil might come in black

According to a leaker Mr. White who shared the leak on Twitter, the next Apple pencil could be in black instead of white. It will be the first time if an Apple pencil will be in black.

There have been no other rumors about this new Apple Pencil and there is also no date when it will release. However, Apple is currently rumored to be working on the new models of iPad Pro with Mini LED. It is, however, possible that Apple might release the new Apple Pencil alongside the new iPad Pro.

In his tweet, Mr. White only wrote, “New Apple Pencil is Black.”

New Apple Pencil is Black🌚 — Mr·white (@laobaiTD) June 2, 2020

The rumors suggest that new models of the iPad Pro with the Mini LED might launch in late 2020, but it seems that Apple has delayed the launch and will not launch until 2021. Apple has also launched fresh models of the 11 and 12.9-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ this year, so it seems that Apple Pencil might be next anytime in 2020.

Currently, both models of Apple Pencil designed for iPad and iPad Pro are in white. Apple might offer the Pencil also in various colors as the iPad comes in various colors.