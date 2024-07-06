Russia orders VPN apps removal on App Store

Direct orders from the Russian government has Apple removing some of the top VPN apps in the App Store.

Several VPN apps are being sent notifications about their request of removal ‘per demand from Roskomnadzor’ the state media watchdog that also forced Google and Apple to remove an app backed by an opposition leader. The Moscow Times said that the Roskomnadzor bases its action on apps that might ‘include content that is illegal in Russia’, and that the demand to remove the apps follow increasing regulator pressure to block the services.

The details surrounding the notifications are sent via an email, with up to 25 firms having their apps removed. VPN usage has spiked since Russia launched its war with Ukraine, with authorities blocking access to several Western social media platforms as well. VPNs, or virtual private networks are meant to encrypt data for security to bypass government or authority tracking.