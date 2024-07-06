News

Russia orders VPN apps removal on App Store

By Samantha Wiley
App Store

Direct orders from the Russian government has Apple removing some of the top VPN apps in the App Store.

Advertisements

Several VPN apps are being sent notifications about their request of removal ‘per demand from Roskomnadzor’ the state media watchdog that also forced Google and Apple to remove an app backed by an opposition leader. The Moscow Times said that the Roskomnadzor bases its action on apps that might ‘include content that is illegal in Russia’, and that the demand to remove the apps follow increasing regulator pressure to block the services.

App Store

The details surrounding the notifications are sent via an email, with up to 25 firms having their apps removed. VPN usage has spiked since Russia launched its war with Ukraine, with authorities blocking access to several Western social media platforms as well. VPNs, or virtual private networks are meant to encrypt data for security to bypass government or authority tracking.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
Security App Authy
Security app Authy hacked, millions of phone numbers stolen
1 Min Read
F1
Apple TV+ ‘F1’ headed to theaters
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
MacBook Pros on Sale – Get Up to $500 Off!
1 Min Read
NFC Tap Tech
Multi-Purpose NFC tap tech may be coming to iPhones and Apple Watches
1 Min Read
iOS 17.6 public beta 2 rolled out
iOS 17.6 public beta 2 rolled out
1 Min Read
Netflix
Basic ad-free subscription by Netflix to be discontinued
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro
Get $300 Off the 14-inch MacBook Pro with 1TB Storage
1 Min Read
Apple
Back to school promo launches in the Middle East, Asia, and Europe
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 lineup will have the A18 chip
1 Min Read
Resident Evil 7
Resident Evil 7 now Playable on Mac, iPad, and iPhone 15 Pro
1 Min Read
M3 MacBook Air
The M3 MacBook Air 512GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Epic Games
Epic Games Store and Fortnite nearing EU launch in iOS
1 Min Read
Lost your password?