Ryan Reynolds tweets iPhoto album video Ad

Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds recently went on social media to promote the upcoming holiday film ‘Spirited’ using Photos Memory.

‘Spirited’ is a remake of the classic ‘A Christmas Carol’ and stars Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell. Sean Anders and John Morris serve as the film’s director and writers, with the movie launching on ‘Holidays 2022’.

In the video, Reynolds opens the Photos app via a macOS desktop and a presentation of images, stills and a humorous conversation regarding craft services and paying for snacks. It’s considered a ‘first look’ feature for the holiday-themed movie since it shows elements of it.

Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian actor who’s best known for his work in Detective Pikachu, Deadpool and Hobbs and Shaw, among others. Recently, Reynolds along with Rob McElhenney posted a Ted Lasso promotion where they asked Apple to send biscuits to Wrexham AFC.

Apple TV+ is priced at $4.99 a month and offers original Apple shows and films to viewers.