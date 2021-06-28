Safari 15 is now available as Technology Preview: Apple

Apple has released the Technology Preview of the new redesigned version of Safari. The final version of the new version of Safari is set to release alongside macOS Monterey which is expected to release sometime in October. The company announced all the new features and the new design at the keynote of its annual developers conference WWDC (2021) earlier this month.

The newly released Safari Technology Preview is based on Safari 15. Apple first introduced the ‘Technology Preview’ program for Safari in 2016, as a way to test the new changes to the browser with the help of developers and users willing to run beta software, before pushing it to the public.

A completely modern design for the next generation

The most interesting aspect of the upcoming version of Safari has to be the new design which is a major new aspect of the browser. Apple is pushing its web browser away from the traditional design of having a separate horizontal row for tabs and another for the address bar. Instead, the company is merging the tabs bar and the address bar into one. Users will now see the address bar inside the enclosed space of the selected tab.

macOS Monterey

“macOS Monterey is packed with features that help Mac users get more done, connect with friends and family in amazing new ways, and work across Mac and iPad more seamlessly than ever before,” said Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering Craig Federighi. “We think our customers are going to love browsing the web with Safari’s new tab design, enjoying shared experiences with SharePlay in FaceTime, and using their Mac and other Apple devices together in new ways with Universal Control and AirPlay to Mac.”

People willing to test the beta version of the Safari web browser can download it from the Apple Developer page dedicated to Safari here.