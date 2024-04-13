News

‘Safari Browsing Assistant’ might arrive on iOS 18

By Samantha Wiley
iOS 18

An online leak reveals that iOS 18 will contain several new features, including Safari Browsing Assistant.

An X post from Nicolas Alvarez claimed that iOS will have Encrypted Visual Search and Safari Browsing Assistant ‘coming in iOS 18’ and will use Private Relay technology for sending data to Apple for privacy’s sake. The details aren’t mentioned as to what the features would do, but the hint is that Private Relay Infrastructure will be used for sending data to Apple. The names do offer hints, which could mean that Browsing Assistant will be linked to Safari but will have intelligent assistance for users who may need help with certain tasks.

iOS 18

Encrypted Visual Search could be an upgrade over current search systems, such as items in images. It’s also possible that there would be an image-based search engine that is similar to Google’s Image Search. Apple Maps routes, visionOS redesign, and home screen customizations are also part of the discovered features.

