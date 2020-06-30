Safari redesigned in macOS Big Sur

At WWDC 2020, Apple’s annual developers conference, the company announced updates to all of its operating systems. The company also announced its plan to move away from Intel CPUs to using its own chips in Macs and also showed off new tools & technologies for developers to build their apps upon.

Safari – Apple’s web browser also received some notable new features. The start page is not customisable and the design has been refreshed to match the tweaked design of macOS Big Sur which focuses more on transparency and features more circular elements.

Tabs are also getting some new features in Safari. Users will be able to see quick views of pages by hovering on top of tabs. Apple also talked at length about speed improvements to Safari, during the WWDC keynote.

Apple claims that Safari is the world’s fastest browser and with the new update, it gets even faster. The company also added that by offering unmatched speeds, Safari does not compromise on battery life but offers “industry leading battery life”.

It’s true that Safari on Mac is far more efficient compared to Google Chrome on Mac. According to Apple, Safari’s JavaScript engine is the fastest and it helps outperform every single web browser in the market. The company also claimed that frequently visited sites will open twice as fast compared to Google Chrome.

“macOS Big Sur is a major update that advances the legendary combination of the power of UNIX with the ease of use of the Mac, and delivers our biggest update to design in more than a decade,” said Apple’s SVP of Software Engineering Craig Federighi.

Federighi added, “With its modern and clean look, huge improvements to key apps including Safari, Messages, and Maps, and new privacy features, we think everyone is going to love the breakthrough experience that macOS Big Sur offers.”