Safari technology preview 175 goes live

Apple recently released a technology preview for its browser app to improve performance and eliminate bug fixes.

The Cupertino-based company is running an experimental browser through Safari Technology Preview to test features that may arrive on future iterations of Sarari. Preview 175 has updates and fixes for Editing, Web Inspector, Web API, Media, CSS, and Accessibility.

Preview 175 already contains Safari 17 content to go with macOS Sonoma, with features such as improved browsing mode, separate profiles for web apps, favorites and history, and more. Other operating systems will have a new Develop Menu, HEIC support, Live Text Support, JPEG XL, and Feature Flags.

Those interested in testing the Safari Technology Preview 175 can do so with a computer running macOS Sonoma and macOS Ventura. Simply download the browser and go to the System Preferences or Settings to see the ‘Software Update’ button. Full release notes are available to view on the official Safari Technology Preview website.