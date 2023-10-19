Safari Technology Preview 181 now live

Apple has released a new Safari Technology Preview that’s now available to download.

The new Safari Technology Preview update goes up to version 181 today, with updates and fixes for Media, JavaScript, SVG, Rendering, HTML, and CSS. The complete support notes are available to view after downloading the browser or through the official Safari Technology Preview page.

Safari Technology Preview began as an experimental browser that launched in 2016. Its functionality is to test features that may or may not be used in future public Safari updates. Feedback is collected from users and developers during the process for future bug fixes and improvements. The newest release supports macOS Sonoma and macOS Ventura.

Those interested can download and use Safari Technology Preview in System Settings or System Preferences. It’s worth noting that you’ll have to have an existing Safari Technology Preview software to get the update. First-time users can download the experimental browser on the official page.