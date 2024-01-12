News

Safari Technology Preview 186 launches

By Samantha Wiley
Safari

Apple’s latest experimental web browser has been updated to version 186.

A new update has been released for Safari Technology Preview for users, with performance improvements and bug fixes. Also, the updates are for Forms, CSS, JavaScript, HTML, Rendering, Web Animations, Web API, and Service Workers. To download Preview 186, users can go to their System Update menu in System Settings or System Preferences if they have already downloaded the browser. Simply click on the ‘update’ button and allow the process to be completed.

Safari

Safari Technology Preview is designed to run alongside existing Safari browsers, which means users can have both of them open at the same time. A developer account is not required to download and test the experimental browser. Full release notes can be viewed on the official Safari Technology Preview page.

Safari Technology Preview is Apple’s experimental browser for testing features for future versions of public releases.

