Safari technology preview 187 launches

A new update for the experimental browser Safari Technology Preview has launched.

Advertisements

Safari Technology Preview 187 has been released for those who wish to test out experimental features that may or may not come to future Safari updates. The app was designed as a testing ground and was introduced in March 2016. Preview 187 has updates and fixes for the following: WebGL, Web API, SVG, Storage, Scrolling, Rendering, Forms, CSS, Animations, and Accessibility. The program started in 2016 with updates rolling until today.

Using Safari Technology Preview will not affect your Safari browser experience as it runs alongside the browser. Machines running macOS Sonoma and macOS Ventura can try this browser version by going to the official Safari Technology Preview website. Those who have existing versions can update by going to System Settings or System Preferences. As a side note, using Safari Technology Preview can be used without a developer account.