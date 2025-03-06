Safari Technology Preview 214 launched

A new update for Safari Technology Preview was launched by Apple. The test browser the company designed was released in March 2016 to let users try out features that are set to be released in future updates for Safari.

The latest update, 214 Safari Technology Preview features updates and fixes for CSS, Media, Javascript, Browser, Web Inspector, Web API, Networking, and Rendering. It’s available for gadgets that run on the latest version of the macOS, the macOS Sequoia, and macOS Sonoma.

Apple aims to gather valuable feedback from the browser’s users and developers for its development processes. You don’t need to have a developer account to use the experimental browser. Anyone who previously downloaded the test browser can update Safari Technology Preview by going to the System Settings or Preferences on their device and then choose Software Update. Release notes regarding the update can be found on the website for Safari Technology Preview.