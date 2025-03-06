News

Safari Technology Preview 214 launched

By Samantha Wiley
Safari

A new update for Safari Technology Preview was launched by Apple. The test browser the company designed was released in March 2016 to let users try out features that are set to be released in future updates for Safari.

Advertisements

The latest update, 214 Safari Technology Preview features updates and fixes for CSS, Media, Javascript, Browser, Web Inspector, Web API, Networking, and Rendering. It’s available for gadgets that run on the latest version of the macOS, the macOS Sequoia, and macOS Sonoma. 

Safari

Apple aims to gather valuable feedback from the browser’s users and developers for its development processes. You don’t need to have a developer account to use the experimental browser. Anyone who previously downloaded the test browser can update Safari Technology Preview by going to the System Settings or Preferences on their device and then choose Software Update. Release notes regarding the update can be found on the website for Safari Technology Preview.

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
Meta
Standalone AI App made by Meta 
1 Min Read
GPT-4.5
GPT-4.5 introduced by OpenAI
1 Min Read
Apple Studio Display
The 27-inch Studio Display is $300 Off
1 Min Read
AirPods
ColorWare makes new custom AirPods
1 Min Read
C1 5G Modem
Apple’s C1 5G modem is the modem for future Apple Gadgets
1 Min Read
Google Search
Removing personal information from Google search made easier
1 Min Read
Apple to Give Glass Supplier Corning $250 Million in Manufacturing Funds
Apple now exports ‘Made in India’ components to China and Vietnam
3 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 without ANC is $12 Off
1 Min Read
Alexa+
Amazon launches Alexa+
1 Min Read
M4 iMac
Refurbished M4 iMac models now being sold by Apple
1 Min Read
AirPods Max
AirPods Max headphones receive firmware update
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil Pro
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?