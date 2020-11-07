Safari’s Translate page feature expands to other countries on iOS 14

Apple is expanding a feature in iOS 14 that allows users to translate a webpage using the Safari app.

The feature, first introduced in September allows foreign language translation with an ‘aA’ icon that can be found in the address bar. The button was initially to change the font size but has since become a menu for native functions, including privacy reports and site settings.

Initially the translate feature was only available in the US but has since been offered to different countries, such as Germany and Brazil. Other countries may be seeing the translate page in the upcoming days.

The translate feature in Safari is different compared to the Translate app, which integrates voice and text translations in an intuitive interface. Currently, translate recognizes and works between Spanish, Russian, Portuguese, Korean, Japanese, Italian, German, French, English, Chinese and Arabic.

Both Translate app and Safari feature works on all eleven languages.