Safari will require username to save passwords in iOS 15.4

In the upcoming iOS 15.4 update Safari users are now required to put in a username when saving passwords in the app.

A quality of life feature has been added to macOS Monterey 12.3, iPadOS 15.4 and iOS 15.4 betas, specifically how Safari handles password management. To prevent confusion, the app now requires a username to connect with the saved password.

An alert pops up, prompting the user ‘to save this password, enter the username for your website account’ whenever the username field is left blank. Ricky Mondello, Apple employee went on Twitter to post how the pain point was addressed, specifically the way iCloud Keychain and Safari operates.

In iOS 15.4 beta and macOS 12.3 beta, when Safari isn’t sure, it’ll prompt you for the username for a password, rather than silently save it sans user name. Sometimes Safari will prefill its best guess here.



And we didn’t sneak it in. We intentionally addressed a pain point. 😎 https://t.co/mfrcXk9GT6 — Ricky Mondello (@rmondello) February 16, 2022

The beta version of iOS 15.4 also has an addition to iCloud Keychain where users can hide password update notifications, as well as a few others. Full details regarding the upcoming beta can be found on Apple’s official website.