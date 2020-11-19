iLounge Logo

Samsung 27-inch curved gaming monitor is now $279.99

Samsung 27 inch Curved Gaming Monitor

You could be wondering how much it would take to upgrade your monitor to a bigger and curved one, with a higher refresh rate and g-sync compatibility. Thanks to this Amazon deal you won’t have to spend as much!

Today, the Samsung 27 inch Curved Gaming Monitor CRG5 is down to just $279.99 from its original price of $399.99 on Amazon. That’s a superb 30% discount, or $120 you can take advantage of when you click on ‘Buy Now’ today.

Preview Product Price
Samsung 27-Inch CRG5 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor (LC27RG50FQNXZA) – Computer Monitor, 1920 x 1080p Resolution, 4ms Response Time, G-Sync Compatible, HDMI,Black Samsung 27-Inch CRG5 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor (LC27RG50FQNXZA) – Computer Monitor, 1920 x 1080p... $379.99 $279.99 Buy on Amazon

Samsung’s first 240Hz gaming monitor is sleek and powerful. The 1500R curved aspect wraps to your field of vision and delivers a viewing experience like no other. It also has a 3000: 1 contrast ratio for excellent clarity and 240Hz refresh rate so you can say goodbye to input lag forever.

The 27 inch monitor is also g-sync compatible and offers multiple game modes for auto-adjusting of color, sharpness, contrast and black gamma levels. Buy it today!

