Samsung 27-inch curved gaming monitor is now $279.99

You could be wondering how much it would take to upgrade your monitor to a bigger and curved one, with a higher refresh rate and g-sync compatibility. Thanks to this Amazon deal you won’t have to spend as much!
Today, the Samsung 27 inch Curved Gaming Monitor CRG5 is down to just $279.99 from its original price of $399.99 on Amazon. That’s a superb 30% discount, or $120 you can take advantage of when you click on ‘Buy Now’ today.
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|Samsung 27-Inch CRG5 240Hz Curved Gaming Monitor (LC27RG50FQNXZA) – Computer Monitor, 1920 x 1080p...
|$379.99 $279.99
|Buy on Amazon
Samsung’s first 240Hz gaming monitor is sleek and powerful. The 1500R curved aspect wraps to your field of vision and delivers a viewing experience like no other. It also has a 3000: 1 contrast ratio for excellent clarity and 240Hz refresh rate so you can say goodbye to input lag forever.
The 27 inch monitor is also g-sync compatible and offers multiple game modes for auto-adjusting of color, sharpness, contrast and black gamma levels. Buy it today!