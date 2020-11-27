iLounge Logo

Samsung 65-inch TV is $200 less for Black Friday

While you might be looking for a special deal on Samsung 65-inch TV for Black Friday, you can actually get a bigger screen for a lower price by Samsung.

The Samsung 75-inch Class Crystal 4K UHD TV is actually available for $997, allowing you to save $200 as it usually costs $1,197.

Preview Product Price
SAMSUNG 75-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series - 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (UN75TU8000FXZA, 2020 Model) SAMSUNG 75-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series - 4K UHD HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in... $1,197.99 $997.99 Buy on Amazon

If you still want a 65-inch QLED 4K UHD Samsung TV, you can get one for $1,097 instead of $1,299 that would save you $202.

Preview Product Price
SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in (QN65Q70TAFXZA, 2020 Model) SAMSUNG 65-inch Class QLED Q70T Series - 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV with Alexa Built-in... $1,299.99 $1,097.99 Buy on Amazon
