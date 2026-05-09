Samsung Achieves $1 Trillion Valuation

For the first time, Samsung has achieved a valuation of $1 trillion, with the value of the company climbing at a good pace due to the increasing demand for memory chips they manufacture. Their stock has increased today by 14.4%.

Samsung, after TSMC, is the second Asian firm to achieve a $1 trillion valuation. The semiconductor manufacturing for Samsung has exceeded expectations from analysts, with a reported $36 billion operating income. Apple was reportedly in talks with Samsung and Intel for talks about manufacturing processors.

Samsung states that they are expecting the server memory demand to remain high in the latter parts of this year, meaning that Samsung will be in a good position to see better growth in the next few months. Samsung trails TSMC by $2 trillion and Apple by $4 trillion. The iPhone 18 is expected to be the first device to have built-in chips for the new node from Samsung and their 1.4nm node.