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Samsung Achieves $1 Trillion Valuation

By Samantha Wiley
Samsung Achieves $1 Trillion Valuation

For the first time, Samsung has achieved a valuation of $1 trillion, with the value of the company climbing at a good pace due to the increasing demand for memory chips they manufacture. Their stock has increased today by 14.4%.


Samsung, after TSMC, is the second Asian firm to achieve a $1 trillion valuation. The semiconductor manufacturing for Samsung has exceeded expectations from analysts, with a reported $36 billion operating income. Apple was reportedly in talks with Samsung and Intel for talks about manufacturing processors.

Samsung Achieves $1 Trillion Valuation

Samsung states that they are expecting the server memory demand to remain high in the latter parts of this year, meaning that Samsung will be in a good position to see better growth in the next few months. Samsung trails TSMC by $2 trillion and Apple by $4 trillion. The iPhone 18 is expected to be the first device to have built-in chips for the new node from Samsung and their 1.4nm node.


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