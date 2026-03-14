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Samsung and Apple Tie For Number One In Smartphone Production

By Samantha Wiley
Samsung and Apple Tie For Number One In Smartphone Production

Samsung and Apple have manufactured nearly the same number of smartphones last year, meaning that they have tied for the place in global smartphone production. Production for smartphones worldwide has reached about 1.254 billion last year, with the research firm TrendForce stating that both Samsung and Apple have made about 240 million smartphones. This ultimately means that they have tied for number one in production globally.


The production at Apple has significantly increased as the year came to an end with the release of the iPhone 17 models, with production increasing more than 50% as every quarter came during the 4th quarter last year.

Samsung and Apple Tie For Number One In Smartphone Production

Other smartphone manufacturers such as Vivo ranked 5th, while the company behind itel, Infinix, and TECNO, Transsion, placed 6th after significantly cutting production late last year because of adjustments in inventory and demand in rising markets. Honor placed behind them at 7th.


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