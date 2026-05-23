Samsung Beats Apple for Customer Satisfaction

Samsung has surpassed Apple as the number one in terms of customer satisfaction for smartphones. In the ASCI cell phone ranking. Samsung scored 81 while Apple was one point shy of tying it. This breaks the tie between them last year for satisfaction.

Satisfaction is improved when the majority of the new features are integrated into everyday value without having to introduce new points such as tradeoffs in life battery and more.

In smartwatches, Apple remains steady at 80, with Samsung dropping by 4% as it is looking to create a first-place tie. Customer experience characteristics are rated higher worldwide at the industry level, with the largest gains being in settings and easier navigation of menus, being 7%.

In the foldable category, Samsung is clearly in the lead with a score of 80, ahead of Google, and Apple may be shaking that up with the release of their upcoming foldable iPhone.