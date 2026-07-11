Samsung Cuts Down on Display Panel for the Budget Friendly Vision Pro Headset

Development for a budget-friendly Vision Pro has been suspended by Apple with their supplier, Samsung Display, planning to wind down the project internally as it’s known in the industry as ‘G-VR’.

G-VR is a budget-friendlier alternative that features a glass-substrate micro-OLED compared to the one being used. The Vision Pro we have now are OLEDoS that is silicon based. These were being manufactured at about 1600-1700 every inch cut from the 3,386 PPI for the Vision Pro headset.

Development for this budget-friendly Vision Pro has been halted as Apple is looking at other categories and the development of the smart glasses. Apple may come back to the project as they have not fully shut the door on it just yet, but it might be released later into the future.

The Vision Pro was revamped last year in October, receiving an M5 chip.