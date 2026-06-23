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Samsung Display Given Go Signal TO Start OLED Panel Production

By Samantha Wiley
Samsung Display Given Go Signal TO Start OLED Panel Production

Apple has now approved and given Samsung Display the go signal to start on module production for the OLED panels to be used by the first foldable iPhone by Apple releasing later this year. Samsung has begun operating some of their back-end production lines located in Vietnam for an order of about 3 million panels.


Samsung Display is widely thought of to be the sole supplier for the OLED Panels for the iPhone Ultra in a three-year deal, so Apple’s only source of the panels for the next few years will be Samsung.

Samsung Display Given Go Signal TO Start OLED Panel Production

Apple is expected to release the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Pro models later this year alongside the foldable iPhone, featuring a 5.5-inch cover display, a 7.8-inch inner display with the Apple made C2 modem, and the A20 chip. The device is expected to have a starting price of about $2,000.


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