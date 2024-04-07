Samsung grabs number 1 global smartphone vendor spot from Apple

South Korean smartphone manufacturer has topped the list of the world’s leading smartphone vendor.

In September 2023 Apple had the number 1 spot for global smartphone sales, and the same result in Europe and other regions. This year, the role has reversed– the Korea Times claims that based on February 2024 figures, Samsung has enjoyed a 20% share of the global smartphone market. In comparison, Apple was a close second at 18%, which means the Cupertino-based company sold 17.41 million iPhones. Samsung, on the other hand, closed 19.69 million units for its entire smartphone range.

It’s believed that Apple became number 1 due to the launch of the iPhone 15 in September, and Samsung because of the launch of the Galaxy S24 models. Data was based on January 2024 reports, with Samsung rising from 20% to 36% in the US and Apple dropping from 64% to 48%.