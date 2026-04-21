Samsung Increasing Prices Of Some Products in the United States

Tablets and smartphone products at Samsung saw an increase in their price overnight in the United States, this is likely the result of the increasing costs that are being caused by shortages of memory.

The most recent models like the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S11 have increased by $100, while the Galaxy Flip Z with 512GB has increased by $80. No comments were made by the company regarding the increase in price for some products, hinting that Samsung will have to charge more for future products releasing this year.

Samsung is a big manufacturer for smartphones and have not been able to deal with the rising cost without increasing their prices for their products. This could also mean that the upcoming devices by Apple will also increase in price. An example is the MacBook Pro and MacBook Air that released this year being more pricey.