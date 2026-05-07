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Samsung, Intel, and Apple In Talks for Potential Suppliers

By Samantha Wiley
Samsung, Intel, and Apple In Talks for Potential Suppliers

Apple has had discussions with both Samsung and Intel regarding main processor manufacturing for their devices made in the United States. Early stage talks have been made with Intel for their services in chip making, with executives at Apple visiting the Samsung Plant that is currently being built in Texas.


Talks are reportedly preliminary, with no orders being declared yet. Apple has expressed concerns regarding technology not manufactured by its partner, TSMC, for a long time.

Samsung, Intel, and Apple In Talks for Potential Suppliers

Apple is looking for possible extra suppliers for chips other than TSMC to get around the shortages that have been happening recently. Demand for Mac Studio and Mac Mini models have been heavy due to their capability for running AI models.

Samsung and Intel are not capable of supplying the scale and production that TSMC provides Apple, and it is uncertain if anything or how much will come out of the meetings.


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