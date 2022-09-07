Samsung launches new ad that targets the iPhone 14

Samsung’s newest ad highlighted its Z Flip4 and Galaxy S22 Ultra products while mocking the iPhone.

‘Buckle Up – Galaxy 22 Ultra & Z Flip4’ has been uploaded on the official Samsung YouTube channel, with highlights such as the 108MP camera and the 100x space zoom prominently featured.

The ad is only 30 seconds long but mocks Apple’s iPhone several times throughout. The video showed off its latest phones in a black background and a voice accompaniment.

The ad was released a week before the ‘Far Out’ event, which is scheduled to launch on September 7. Apple is expected to debut its flagship iPhone 14 lineup.

The Samsung-Apple rivalry has been going on since the two started sharing the market. In the years 2018 and 2019, the Korea-based company has released several ads over details such as the absence of the 3.5mm headphone jack and the iPhone X’s download speed and notch.