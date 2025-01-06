Samsung making iPhone camera sensor to rival sony’s

Samsung is in the midst of developing a camera sensor for the iPhone to try and break Sony’s monopoly, according to a new report.

On social media X, a post from ‘Jukanlosreve’ said that Samsung is making a ‘3-layer stacked image sensor’ with a PD-TR-Logic configuration. It’s supposedly for Apple and is believed to be more advanced than the Exmor RS. The tweet also said that a 500 MP sensor is in the works, but it will be used for Samsung’s own smartphone lineup. The smaller and more advanced sensor could break the hold Sony has on the iPhone. The iPhone 17 Slim or Air would be the best fit for it if the deal goes through.

‘Jukanlosreve’ has used different handles before, including ‘Tech_reve’ and ‘Revegnus’. The leaker also mentioned how Apple might continue to use micro LED, as well as a new Apple Vision Pro that’s ‘half-price’.