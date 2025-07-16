Samsung Might Not Include a ‘Plus’ Phone Model Next Year

News

By Samantha Wiley
Apple rival Samsung may not have a ‘Plus’ smartphone model starting next year, according to a recent rumor.

The upcoming iPhone 17 is believed not to have a ‘Plus’ variant. Instead, it will be replaced by a super-thin model, dubbed ‘Air’. The full lineup is expected to be the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 17 Air, and the iPhone 17. Samsung’s most recent smartphone lineup includes the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the S25 Edge, the S25+, and the S25. A leaker with the handle ‘Instant Digital’ posted that the Korean company will replace its Plus variant with a ‘super thin’ version, which is similar to what Apple did with the iPhone 17 Air.

Samsung introduced a super-thin phone called the S25 Edge at only 5.8 mm thick. While the iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch with a 5.5 mm shell.

