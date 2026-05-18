Samsung Releasing Products and AI Smartglasses Ahead of Apple Next Month

An event for July is planned by Samsung, where they plan to unveil AI Galaxy glasses and foldable smartphones. The event for Samsung will happen on July 22 as they premiere the Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8, foldable smartphones.

This will happen a few weeks ahead of the unveiling of the first foldable iPhone for Apple, and Samsung will be beating Apple in AI glasses, too, as Apple has been trying to develop its own set of smart glasses to rival Samsung and their Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Samsung has been working with Gentle Monster, a glasses company, to make their AI smart glasses featuring Android XR OS by Google and integration for Gemini. It will have HD speakers, a microphone, and a camera with AI implementation being the main selling point of the product. The glasses can be linked to Galaxy devices.