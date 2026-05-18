News

Samsung Releasing Products and AI Smartglasses Ahead of Apple Next Month

By Samantha Wiley
Samsung Releasing Products and AI Smartglasses Ahead of Apple Next Month

An event for July is planned by Samsung, where they plan to unveil AI Galaxy glasses and foldable smartphones. The event for Samsung will happen on July 22 as they premiere the Z Flip 8 and Z Fold 8, foldable smartphones.


This will happen a few weeks ahead of the unveiling of the first foldable iPhone for Apple, and Samsung will be beating Apple in AI glasses, too, as Apple has been trying to develop its own set of smart glasses to rival Samsung and their Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses.

Samsung Releasing Products and AI Smartglasses Ahead of Apple Next Month

Samsung has been working with Gentle Monster, a glasses company, to make their AI smart glasses featuring Android XR OS by Google and integration for Gemini. It will have HD speakers, a microphone, and a camera with AI implementation being the main selling point of the product. The glasses can be linked to Galaxy devices.


Latest News
M5 MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB is $199 Off
M5 MacBook Pro 16GB/1TB is $199 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Technology for Video Podcast to be Integrated by Spotify
Apple Technology for Video Podcast to be Integrated by Spotify
1 Min Read
Intel Reportedly Started Small-Scale Manufacturing of Chips for Apple
Intel Reportedly Started Small-Scale Manufacturing of Chips for Apple
1 Min Read
Apple Made Modem Coming to iPhone 18 Adds Privacy Feature
Apple Made Modem Coming to iPhone 18 Adds Privacy Feature
1 Min Read
Anker 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $45 Off
Anker 3in1 Wireless Charging Station is $45 Off
1 Min Read
Bluey Takeover Next Week in Apple Arcade
Bluey Takeover Next Week in Apple Arcade
1 Min Read
Hearing Aid Feature Now Available in More Countries
Hearing Aid Feature Now Available in More Countries
1 Min Read
Apple Plans to Branch Out F1 Hits a Slump
Apple Plans to Branch Out F1 Hits a Slump
1 Min Read
Anker 140W 4-port GaN USB-C Charger is $20 Off
Anker 140W 4-port GaN USB-C Charger is $20 Off
1 Min Read
Foxconn Suffers Ransomware Attack With Important Project Files From Apple Stolen
Foxconn Suffers Ransomware Attack With Important Project Files From Apple Stolen
1 Min Read
macOS Port Notepad++ Has Been Revamped
macOS Port Notepad++ Has Been Revamped
1 Min Read
M5 MacBook Pro 32GB/1TB is $300 Off
M5 MacBook Pro 32GB/1TB is $300 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?