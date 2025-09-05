News

Samsung S26 Models Look Similar To iPhone 17

By Samantha Wiley
The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S6 smartphone might integrate central design elements that come from the iPhone 17. Dickson, a journalist and reliable leaker, posted an image on X revealing mock designs for the devices that are thought to be the design of the S26 Ultra, S26 Edge and Galaxy S26, with a design that looks similar to the iPhone 17 Pro.


The design features a horizontal wide camera bump across the back of the device, a vertical arrangement on the lens with a slightly raised camera island, large engravings in a circular shape on the back of the device that suggest magnetic wireless charging will be adopted.

Samsung adding these magnets indicate that they are thinking of integrating accessories for the device, and would be a big transition from Samsung from their minimalist designs and reliability on wireless coil-based charging.

Samsung is expected to reveal the S26 models next year in February.


