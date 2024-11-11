News

Samsung slim Galaxy 25 version to compete with iPhone 17 Air

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Air

Reports from the data found in the GSMA database for mobile registry and South Korean ET News, indicate that Samsung is making a slim version of its flagship major product that’s in the works, the Galaxy S25, that could possibly launch in the second quarter of 2025 and can set up a rivalry with the rumored iPhone 17 Air Apple may be developing.

The timeframe of release for the rumored slim Galaxy S25 smartphone is somewhere around April – June 2025, which is just a few months ahead of the iPhone 17 Air anticipated to be released in September next year.

iPhone 17 Air

The phone was listed in the database under the “Galaxy” market name and had the SM-S937U model number. Samsung has designed thin smartphones in the past, such as the Galaxy Alpha which was released 10 years ago, featuring a 6.7mm specification contrary to the 8.1mm measurement of the Galaxy S5.

