News

Samsung states “Unpacked” event will happen on January 22

By Samantha Wiley
Samsung

The big smartphone event named “Unpacked” will be held on January 22nd, 10 am Pacific Time, where Samsung will establish the Galaxy AI’s next evolution, setting a new standard for experiences on mobile AI and changing the way humans will link to the world.

The Galaxy AI was primarily shown in July whereas the ZFlip 6 and the Galaxy ZFold 6 were presented while features demonstrated, including a Notes app that can translate, implementation of Google Gemini, a feature where your sketches turn to images, and AI tools for portrait-style photos.

Samsung

The event will feature the new S line of phones that were designed to rival the iPhone 16 lineup, with the release of the Galaxy S25 by Samsung, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite chips made by Qualcomm, expected this year. The new phones are rumored to feature larger and curved displays with edges that are rounded, and its central point is the AI features it will have.

